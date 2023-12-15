JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been arrested after police allege he left his girlfriend’s infant out in the cold on purpose.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states Joseph Davis was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse and neglect.

The JCPD reports officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on E. Pine Street around 1:15 p.m.

According to police, Davis and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument, after which she left the home. The woman’s 1-year-old child reportedly remained at the home in Davis’ care.

Davis texted the woman later with a photo of the child “alone outside in the cold,” the release states.

The JCPD began an investigation, which reportedly found Davis had intentionally left the child outside out of spite after the argument.

Davis was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $15,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.