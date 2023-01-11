JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Public Library has partnered with the Northeast Tennessee Holocaust Education Council to set up a walk-through exhibit in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.

The exhibit features educational posters with pictures and stories that narrate the events that occurred during the Holocaust.

Participants can walk through the exhibit, from the start of the Nazi party in 1933 through the liberation of concentration camps in 1945. The Holocausts exhibit also features survivors and their stories of what they witnessed during that time.

Zachary Harris, a library assistant in adult services spoke with News Channel 11 about the importance of the exhibit.

“There were many regular people who allowed the Nazi party to take power, many people who did not resist the early stages of this, and I think it is a lesson for us in the present that we have the power to stop something like this from ever happening again,” Harris said.

The Holocaust exhibit is located on the second floor of the library and will be up until Feb. 3.