Johnson City library celebrating 125th year

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(Photo: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Public Libary is celebrating its 125th year of serving the community.

On Friday, the library kicked off what will be a year of special events in celebrating the milestone. The event highlighted the library’s history, allowing guests to travel through time as they toured the facility.

The tour ended with refreshments and door prizes.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the library’s website.

The Johnson City Public Library is located at 100 W. Millard Street.

