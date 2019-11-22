Johnson City leaders votes against permitting scooter sharing businesses

Breaking News
by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders are saying no to scooter sharing businesses in the city.

Thursday night, Johnson City commissioners gave final approval to an ordinance that sets up rules for shared mobility services.

After months of public polling and discussion, city leaders voted unanimously not to permit scooter sharing businesses.

News Channel 11 learned ETSU leaders decided to impose the same rule on campus.

The ordinance does set up rules for bicycle sharing businesses.

Privately owned scooters are still legal citywide.

