Johnson City leaders, school board to meet in executive session to discuss interlocal agreement funding plans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Schools Board of Education is to meet with the City Commission Thursday behind closed doors to discuss possible future plans for the proposed interlocal school funding agreement.

Johnson City Schools Board of Education Chairman Tim Belisle told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the public will be able to weigh in about two weeks after the executive session on Thursday.

“This Thursday, the city commission would like to have an executive session with our board for the purpose of having discussions with city attorneys regarding the proposed agreement and the alternatives in the event the city decides not to enter into the agreement, which obviously one alternative is litigation, and that’s why the executive session is being called, is my understanding, is so that those discussions can be had,” Belisle said.

The issue at hand is the county’s departure from the traditional revenue-sharing model around school capital projects. When cities have separate school districts and counties are building schools, they traditionally borrow enough to provide an additional share to the city system proportional to the city’s share of total students in the county.

Because Washington County isn’t borrowing the money for a planned $32 million Jonesborough K-8 school – the Town of Jonesborough is – its legal counsel has said those rules don’t apply. Instead of borrowing about $60 million and providing the city schools with $28 million in one chunk, the county is offering $12.5 million — at $500,000 annually over 25 years.

“The board has not taken a formal position. We had a meeting last week where we had a conversation about it and we had a conversation with the city manager Pete Peterson, who was there, and there’s great consensus on the board that we’re not pleased with the agreement, particularly with the amount of money that’s being provided back to the city,” Belisle said. “The amount of money that Johnson City should receive when you consider all the projects that the county has entered into and not shared money back with the city, it’s closer to $30 – 40 million, so there’s a significant shortfall therein what’s being provided back to the city, and we believe that that’s not fair and that it needs to be addressed in a way that’s different than the proposed agreement.”

Belisle explained that the board and city leaders will discuss possible options to consider in the stead of the agreement the county is proposing.

“We don’t have the ability to pursue litigation ourselves, that’s something that the city would have to initiate, and so our board’s position is, or I guess our function would be that we advise the city on what we think regarding the funding,” he said. “The city is ultimately responsible for procuring the funding for us, and if they believe that this is a better approach than pursuing other alternatives, such as litigation or others, then that’s their prerogative.”

Belisle explained that the board would have to have a special called meeting after it’s executive session with city leaders Thursday if the board should want to draft a resolution to present to the city commission before the commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting.

“I think our board wants to have assurances, though, that capital funding will still be available to Johnson City schools if the city chooses to go the route of agreeing with this proposed arrangement that the county has sent over,” he said.

The Johnson City Commission is set to meet for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on March 19.