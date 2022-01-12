Johnson City leaders invite community to hot chocolate hike at Winged Deer Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members can enjoy the crisp air while sipping on a cup of hot cocoa on Saturday at Winged Deer Park.

A release from city officials outlines a free hot chocolate hike hosted by the Memorial Park Community Center. The event will kick off on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and is expected to last through noon.

Hikers aged 9 years and older should meet at the Robert Young Cabin at 4137 Bristol Highway and can register in person or by calling 423-434-5749 by Jan. 13.

A sponsor of the event included Dunkin’ Donuts.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.