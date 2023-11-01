JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City has seen notable population growth in recent years and continues to rank nationally as an attractive area to move to.

The Johnson City Planning and Development Services Department on Wednesday asked the members of the community to contribute input to the city’s Horizon 2045 comprehensive growth plan.

A release from the city states that Horizon 2045 will be “used as the framework to direct decision-making related to a variety of important topics.” Those topics include development, infrastructure investments, zoning and preserving the character of the community.

Johnson City’s website states Horizon 2045 will be the basis of the city’s plans for future land use strategy and will seek to prioritize the hopes of citizens.

“Horizon 2045 will become the comprehensive plan that steers the City well into the future,” Senior Planning Consultant Whitney Hodges said in the release. “The data we collect will craft a framework for moving forward together as a community, and public input is an integral part of that process.”

The planning and development services department is hosting a community input meeting Nov. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Langston Centre. The public is invited to attend and discuss the future of Johnson City with the organizers of Horizon 2045.

More information on the growth plan can be found online.