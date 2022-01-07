Johnson City leaders approve rezoning, paving way for 178 townhomes off Knob Creek

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Commissioners on Thursday approved the final reading of a rezoning request for a new residential complex in the northern part of the city.

The townhomes, which would sit on 22 acres of land located at 2644 Knob Creek Road next to The Haven, will feature 178 living quarters.

Project leaders hope to break ground in July, projecting the complex’s completion by early 2024.

Community members in the area have voiced concern regarding the traffic that would follow with the complex, highlighting the one-lane underpass and narrow bridge on Knob Creek Road.