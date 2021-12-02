Johnson City leaders approve interlocal agreement for Ashe Street courthouse

The facade of the Ashe Street (former) courthouse in downtown Johnson City.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – City commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Washington County regarding the future of the Ashe Street courthouse.

The state of Tennessee has appropriated $5 million for the City of Johnson City to rehabilitate the building.

Since the courthouse is owned by Washington County, the county and the city must enter into an interlocal agreement to set terms for the project to be completed by the city.

While an interlocal agreement has been approved by Washington County officials, the city was not able to review and approve the document in their November meeting.

At Thursday night’s commission meeting the interlocal agreement that would allow the City of Johnson City to maintain and rehabilitate the Ashe Street Courthouse was approved.