Johnson City leaders approve boundaries of Boones Creek development district

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders approved an ordinance establishing the boundaries of the Boones Creek regional retail and tourism development district on Thursday night.

The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to finalize the boundaries of the 947-acre development district located around Exit 17 off Interstate 26.

A bill passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and signed by Gov. Bill Lee last year authorized the city to establish a retail development district in which the city can retain 75 percent of the state’s share of local option sales tax collected to attract new businesses.

The goal is to create a sizeable retail district in the Boones Creek community.

However, there has been some controversy surrounding the project. A local attorney called on the city commission to delay finalizing the district’s boundaries, citing concern over a perceived political favor and conflict of interest. Additionally, the developer of The Pinnacle in Bristol is pushing for a bill to prevent businesses from relocating from his development to Boones Creek.

Now that city leaders have approved the boundaries, the city will submit a request for certification of the district to the Tennessee Commissioner of Revenue.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.