Johnson City launches Child Friendly Cities Initiative bid, seeks international recognition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – City officials announced an upcoming effort to earn Johnson City an international recognition: the UNICEF Child Friendly City designation.

According to a press release from the City of Johnson City, local Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) leaders researched the state of child well-being in the area and plan to present what they learned.

Each community action planning session will be held in the Johnson City Public Library at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5 and 6.

“We are excited to share the findings with the community,” said Johnson City Public Library director Julia Turpin. “The City will implement an action plan that prioritizes the best interests of children and youth using the findings from this analysis. Our children are our most precious resource and we are excited to be working with our partners and community members to take the next steps in being recognized as a UNICEF Child Friendly City.”

The Child Friendly Cities Initiative was originally founded in 1996 according to the release, and measures quality of life in multiple areas:

Safety and Inclusion

Children’s Participation

Equitable Social Services

Safe Living Environments

Play and Leisure

The initiative is run by UNICEF, otherwise known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, which focuses on international solutions to problems plaguing children worldwide such as hunger and healthcare.