Johnson City Kiwanis Club matching donations to One Acre Cafe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Kiwanis Club is helping a local cafe that provides free meals to those in need.

The Kiwanis Club says it will match donations made through the club of up to $2,000 for One Acre Cafe.

The cafe says it served nearly 500 meals last week.

Donations will be matched through April.

Those who would like to donate online can do so by clicking here. You can also donate by check by making it out to the Johnson City Kiwanis Club Foundation and mailing it to PO Box 4521, Johnson City, TN 37602 with One Acre Cafe in the memo line.