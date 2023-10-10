JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City and Kingsport’s Texas Roadhouse locations are teaming up with law enforcement officers to raise money for a good cause on Tuesday.

The “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser will run from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the restaurants to raise money for Special Olympics Tennessee.

Officers will assist servers by waiting tables, delivering food and drinks and bus tables. During the event, officers will have the opportunity to discuss what the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run mean to them.

Last year, $14,700 was raised from officers working at 10 locations across Middle and East Tennessee.