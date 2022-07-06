JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police departments in two of the Tri-Cities responded to more than 200 complaints of fireworks over the 4th of July weekend.

According to Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, officers received 64 complaints of fireworks disturbances from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4.

In Johnson City, the number of complaints was higher. A city spokesperson said the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) received 154 calls regarding fireworks during that same period.

Additionally, the JCPD issued one summons as a result of a fireworks complaint.

Fireworks are not permitted within either city.