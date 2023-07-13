JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City businesses are banding together to put on a new kind of festival for locals and visitors alike.

Johnson City Junction Days, currently managed by a loose group of downtown business owners, hopes to bring festivalgoers into areas of town that may not see much traffic during other events.

“I hear it every day at The Generalist, people coming in and saying “This is incredible, I have not been downtown in ten years,” Bradley Eshbach, co-owner of The Generalist and an organizer for the festival, said. “And that kind of makes me mad. This is such an incredible part of our community, and so we’re really just trying to create a celebration, a day that everybody knows.”

Running from August 11 to August 12, Johnson City Junction Days will transform local businesses into “stations” that highlight the city’s history as a railroad town and offer activities for each visitor.

Photo: Johnson City Junction Days

“We’re really trying to create a weekend that is not about getting people to come next to downtown,” Eshbach said. “It’s to get people to come here. It’s getting people to come down here and talk to the community, meet their neighbors, become a regular at a place.”

While the exact lineup at each business has yet to be announced, Eshbach said attendees can expect a wide variety of experiences.

“You might have a local artist giving a discussion with a curator about the show that they’re about to release,” Eshbach said. “We might have comedy shows, we’re going to have performances of all different kinds.”

Building an event like Junction Days isn’t easy, and Eshbach said the ultimate goal of the weekend is to build new community downtown and make becoming a local easier.

“If you’ve never been to a poetry reading, there’s a barrier there for you to show up and not feel like another and not feel like you’re going to make a fool of yourself,” Eshbach said. “So we’re trying to open it up and be that kind of welcoming committee that gets people to come downtown.”

Event and activity details are scheduled for release in the coming weeks, and Eshbach encouraged those interested to follow the event on Facebook and Instagram. Owners of business or office space in downtown Johnson City are encouraged to reach out to organizers at jcjunctiondays@gmail.com to get involved as well.