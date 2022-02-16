JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers just made the Johnson City Jazz Festival that much more affordable after announcing a free, additional night to their annual event from March 10-12 at the Carnegie Hotel.

According to a release, after popular demand from local musicians and audience members, the jazz festival’s lead organizer Bill Perkins decided to add an extra night to the festival’s original 2-day plan.

Perkins, having hosted three prior events, has equipped the show with numerous jazz bands from the East Tennessee region, including the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, ETSU Jazz Band, The Peterson/Perkins band and the JC Jazz Collective.

While Thursday’s March 10 festival is free of charge, attendees will pay $20 for each of the following Friday and Saturday shows (March 11-12), or pay a $30 blanket fee for coverage of both days.

The music begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Event Information

Thursday, March 10. (FREE) Starts 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 11. ($20 OR $30) Starts 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12. ($20 OR $30) Starts 8:00 p.m.

For more event details, visit http://johnsoncityjazzfestival.com/ or contact Steve Scheu at 423-854-8860.