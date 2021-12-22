Johnson City is adding something new to city streets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Work crews in Johnson City have been working to make the city a bit more exciting.

Workers have been installing vinyl wraps on traffic boxes around the city in an effort to add a creative touch to the streetscapes.

Vinyl wrapped traffic control boxes in Johnson City (Photo: WJHL)

Eight different designs were chosen by a selection committee to whom design proposals were submitted.

The city says that the vinyl wraps are very durable and should remain in good condition for at least 10 years.

Additional traffic control box wraps are in the works with new phases of the program scheduled to begin in 2022.