Johnson City introduces new bargain store pOpshelf

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new affordable shopping experience opened its doors in Johnson City Tuesday.

pOpshelf announced in a release that its location at 112 Sunset Dr. will offer an array of goods — from top beauty picks, home décor, toys, crafts and much more — all for $5 or less. The store will remain open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The release says the store brought up to 15 jobs to the community; candidates interested in joining the retail team can CLICK HERE or text JOBS to 38228 for a link to the career page.

The discount retail store launched in Nashville in fall 2020 and plans to open 1,000 stores by the end of 2025.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Johnson City store,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations. “Customers can explore our store and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. At pOpshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our new store!”

In addition to its store locations, pOpshelf products will also become available in select Dollar Tree locations.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.