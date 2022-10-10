JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local lawmakers made their way to south Johnson City on Monday for the newly dedicated Billy Graham Memorial Interchange unveiling.

Drivers heading to Johnson City from Elizabethton can see the new signage, which represents the final installment of the interchange.

State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Reps. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) and Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) were in attendance, in addition to Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and other leaders.

Lawmakers told News Channel 11 that the spot was chosen because Billy Graham’s family passes through the spot to reach Nashville.

“There’s no partisanship when it comes to understanding that we should all live together and love each other, and really we don’t have to agree politically with each other, but at the end of the day, we should all at least go out and be friends,” said Crowe. “And I think religion brings us all together.”

Lawmakers at the ceremony said several people in the Tri-Cities grew up listening to and watching Graham preach.