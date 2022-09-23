JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project.

The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley.

BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart lighting and sensor technology” and include speakers, controls to regulate LED lighting and can gather information from smart devices through Wi-Fi.

The devices are part of a pilot project that will provide information on energy saving, park safety, public experience and satisfaction and maintenance, Whaley said.

A release from BrightRidge listed the following features the Smart Poles offer:

Public Wi-Fi

Smart Lighting Dimmable Pedestrian Detection

Environmental Monitoring (including warning system in case of high water levels)

Video Monitoring

Emergency Broadcasting

LED Spotlights

The pilot project is a combination of efforts by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), City of Johnson City and BrightRidge. It is being funded by a $500,000 grant from the TVA.

The city will be required to provide data collected by the Smart Poles to the TVA.