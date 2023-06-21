JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pepsi/Food City Independence Day Fireworks organizers announced more event details during a Wednesday press conference.

The 36th Annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Food City will take place at the Freedom Hall grounds on Monday, July 3.

In addition to performers, the event will feature several upgrades from last year, including an outdoor beer garden, more food trucks and games for kids.

Live music will start at 6 p.m. followed by a prize drawing from 9:20 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9:55 p.m. with more live music once the fireworks conclude.

News Channel 11 will broadcast and stream the firework presentation live.