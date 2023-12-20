JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visit Johnson City partnered with nine hotels to collect hats, gloves and socks for those in need.

According to Visit Johnson City, the local hotels donated more than 500 hats, gloves and socks as part of the Hotels with Heart Winter Campaign. The hotels also donated nearly $1,000 in cash to the campaign.

The total donations exceeded the campaign’s goal. All donated items and cash will go to the Family Promise of Greater Johnson City and the families served by the organization.

On Wednesday, the hotels presented the donations to Family Promise representatives at the Johnson City Home2 Suites.

The participating hotels included the Carnegie Hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott, Home2 Suites, Holiday Inn Johnson City, Holiday Inn Express, Fairfield by Marriott, Quality Inn Johnson City and Hampton Inn Johnson City.