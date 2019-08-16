Johnson City hot tub manufacturer expanding, adding new jobs

Breaking News
Pictured: An employee works to complete insulation and install a spa’s exterior skirting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- LPI, Inc. has announced it will be expanding operations and adding new jobs in Johnson City.

LPI, Inc. is a hot tub and spa manufacturer that purchased a 126,000 square-foot facility recently vacated by CanTech Industrial.

This expansion is expected to create 150-200 new jobs over the next several years and will be used primarily for distribution and warehousing.

The company currently employs nearly 300 people at a facility in South Johnson City.

LPI produces portable spas in Johnson City and swim spas in St. Petersburg, Florida.

