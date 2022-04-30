JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Founders Park in Downtown Johnson City was filled with patrons and vendors on Saturday for the 10th annual Thirsty Orange Festival.

The festival featured several pro and home brewers and over 150 different drinks.

Brewers took part in the thirsty orange brew-off where brewers went head-to-head with their unique flavors and festival-goers were able to vote on their favorite brew.

In addition to various unique brews of beer, guests were able to view live entertainment and grab some tasty food.

“10 years ago, many of us were just getting to know craft brew. A lot of the beer that we had to bring in 10 years ago was from outside of the area because we didn’t have a lot of breweries and now we have quite a few so now we have more local breweries that are local to Northeast Tennessee than we have those from outside of the area,” said Stephanie Carson a spokesperson for the Thirsty Orange.

Organizers plan to hold the event again next year.