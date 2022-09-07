JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The sidewalk on the corner of West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street in Johnson City has been closed since late May. On Wednesday, city officials say the end of that closure may be in sight.

The corner originally closed after a city public works employee found bricks had fallen from the building on the corner to the street and sidewalk. For a brief time, one lane of State of Franklin and a portion of Spring Street were closed.

As of Wednesday, Johnson City’s chief building official said the owner of the structure on the corner is waiting to receive word about a grant application for the building’s facade. However, a city spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the city hopes to reopen the sidewalk by the end of September.

In May, a city spokesperson said the owners of the building took steps to protect the area and the public. They also reportedly contacted a contractor to evaluate the structure.

No injuries were ever reported due to the bricks.

According to city property records, the 97-year-old two-story building, which sits on a 0.12-acre lot, was purchased for $260,000 in December 2020 by “JOHNSON CITY OPPORTUNITY PROPERTIES LLC.”

That business in turn has a listed address on Gap Creek Road owned by Michael Whitehead, an Elizabethton business owner with multiple commercial, residential and industrial properties in Carter County.