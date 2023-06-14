JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — “Homelessness is bad for everyone, especially those who are experiencing it.”

That’s the bedrock belief driving Johnson City’s funding and creation of a new Homeless Outreach Coordinator position, City Manager Cathy Ball told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

“We are trying to find a way to help homeless individuals get housed,” Ball said of the top priority for a position that will be funded starting July 1 and will fall under the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A woman walks past a homeless person asleep in the 100 block of North Roan Street in downtown Johnson City in late May. (Photo: WJHL)

She said the coordinator will work with the numerous nonprofits and other agencies that provide services to unhoused people in the area.

“Everything we’re doing is trying to make sure that … the work that’s being done is helping people get housed so they don’t have to live on the streets,” Ball said.

The city’s leadership has been trying to figure out the city’s best role in helping people get housed. It appears to be learning the barriers people are facing so they can be housed — and convincing the “ecosystem” of supportive service providers to buy into an approach that puts housing first.

“From our perspective, if you’re not helping people get housed, you’re hurting them,” Ball said. “So if people don’t have the vision of, every contact is to ultimately get them to a safe place, a protected place, then we may not be successful in the long game.”

She said homeless people often become crime victims, that a number have substance use disorders, and that accessing things as important as jobs and as basic as regular showers and keeping up with their belongings is often difficult.

“Every touch is to say, how do we get them housed?”

An early task is understanding what the city’s homeless population looks like. Ball said a completed study shows what she described as a homeless “desert” within Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties. If that’s the case, with its Veterans Affairs hospital and a university that focuses on serving the region, Johnson City is a bit of an oasis.

“Johnson City tends to be the area where most homeless folks come because we have services, so the more we can identify about these folks, about why they’re here, and are they here from the eight-county region or are they coming in from somewhere else, the more we can understand how to get them housed.”

A data-driven model just up the road

Ball and city leaders didn’t have to look far for a model. Kingsport has had an outreach coordinator for a couple of years now, who works out of its police department as well.

Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball discusses the city’s goals for its Homeless Outreach Coordinator position. (Photo: WJHL)

Ball said leaders reached out to Kingsport and have largely modeled their approach on Kingsport’s.

“Their program is successful, they’re monitoring it through metrics and so much of what we think we’re trying to accomplish here has been proven. It’s not new across the country, it’s not even new in our region, so we’ve relied heavily on the success that they’re having in Kingsport.”

The program will use data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “Continuum of Care” program, which includes statistics from the annual 24-hour “point in time” counts of area homelessness each winter.

Slotting that position within the police department isn’t based on a punitive approach to the program, Ball said. Rather, the connection offers protection for the employee who will almost certainly visit some risky environments and for people experiencing homelessness.

The JCPD can also help by sharing information about some of the people the effort is trying to help who have had brushes with the law.

Eventually, the coordinator may use a database that tracks the success of interventions.

Ball’s been walking the beat with some JCPD officers and learned about the relationships many of them have with some people who are currently homeless in Johnson City.

“We have a police department that very much understands the constitutional rights of everyone, and we’re very fortunate in that. A lot of communities may struggle with the understanding around the rights of folks.”

A ringing early endorsement from Salvation Army

One provider of homeless services said the city position could be a game changer in several ways.

“Our hope is that … it’s going to allow a more holistic approach, a more collaborative approach and it gives also a person we can reach to at the city — a voice that we have direct contact with as an agency provider,” Salvation Army Capt. Benny Carringer said.

Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer. (Photo: WJHL)

He said city leaders did “a really good job of reaching out to all the nonprofit agencies, those who work with our neighbors in need” as they worked to define the position. Carringer said he thinks the person who fills the slot can serve as a facilitator for multiple agencies that serve both homeless individuals and families as well as people who are at risk of becoming unhoused.

He said area nonprofits have been addressing homelessness and trying to collaborate for years — and they all serve constituencies with different types of challenges and family compositions.

“Hopefully, with this person, what we could is we could gather around, see what each nonprofit is offering, what essential services — maybe we need to up something, maybe we need to scale back on some things — what we can do together to continue to provide that holistic approach to help those individuals.”

Carringer said the primary agencies serving people offer some of the same things but that each offers some unique services as well.

If the new coordinator can effectively turn the noun in their job description into a verb and coordinate, “it’s going to make it all worthwhile and we’re going to be able to see a substantial impact moving forward, which is what we all want to see.”

No quick fix

Ball said the city is considering contracting with a consultant to help develop the position’s strategic plan.

The ideal candidate for the job, she said, will be someone who’s passionate about getting people housed, is willing to “play the long game,” and can be straightforward but convincing as they try to rally the stakeholders.

Women walk past homeless people in downtown Johnson City early on a weekday morning in late May. (Photo: WJHL)

“It isn’t just meeting this temporary need of food, or handing out tents or handing out sleeping bags,” Ball said.

“It would be somebody who has a longer-term vision of what it means to reduce homelessness in our community and what it means to really help someone, as opposed to potentially making their situation worse by providing them with a resource that continues to keep them on the path of homelessness.”

Success will also require an increase in available assisted housing. That could involve convincing more property owners to accept Section 8 vouchers and possibly putting Community Development Block Grant funds behind that. Ball even envisions an “accreditation-like” program that people could complete and show a greater readiness to succeed in a rental environment.

“It isn’t just the outreach person that’s going to do this. It’s a system that we’re working to create through a group of people including our nonprofits.”

Ball said the next year-plus will mark the raw beginnings of a very heavy lift.

“The whole country’s facing homelessness issues,” she said.

“I believe if we develop this in a way that is helping people and we’re truly committed to getting them housed … there’s a real potential — if everyone starts working in that same direction and understanding the message, having compassion — that we can get this right for our community – all of our community.”