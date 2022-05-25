JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Art from dozens of elementary school students now decorates a Johnson City park.

The Johnson City Public Art Committee held a dedication ceremony Wednesday evening to mark the unveiling of the artwork.

The art from students is now hanging on banners at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Natural Adventure Area in King Commons Park downtown.

Drawings and paintings were selected from children at schools across Johnson City who worked hard for weeks on their projects. One of the children chosen says it is a joy to see her art hanging downtown.

“I feel really special when I see it. It just makes me feel so happy and proud,” said Sarah Amarna, a Lakeridge School student. “I really like the scene of sunset, and whenever I look out in my car, I see the beauty of the sunset and the sun.”

Amarna explained that the scene inspired her artwork.

The art from students will hang at the park for at least a year.

City leaders congratulated all of the students who were chosen with gifts and certificates for their hard work.