JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City will be lighting up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks.

160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits are there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.

Candyland Christmas officially kicks off tonight at 6:30 p.m. at King Commons in front of the Johnson City sign. Free hot chocolate and live music will be at the ceremony.

