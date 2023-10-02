JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A recently remodeled Goodwill store has reopened on Bristol Highway in Johnson City.

A Monday release from Goodwill Industries of Tenneva states the store at 3010 Bristol Highway has completed renovations and is once again open to customers.

Goodwill Industries of Tenneva stated the store had become too crowded and more space was needed. The remodeling has expanded the store by 1,500 square feet, according to the release.

“We are excited to reopen the Johnson City store,” CEO for Goodwill Tenneva Morris Baker stated in the release. “The changes at Goodwill Johnson City allows for more aisle space making the store more shoppable for customers. This also allows for more product to be on the sales floor.”

To find Goodwill Industries of Tenneva locations or donation centers, click here.