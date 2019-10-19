Johnson City Good Samaritan Ministries receives 20,000 pounds of food donations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local non-profit received a donation of 20,000 pounds of food to help stock their food pantry.

Johnson City’s Good Samaritan Ministries and volunteers unpacked hundreds of boxes of food donated to them by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Kingsport Stake.

The truck rolled in Saturday with the large donation all the way from Utah.

This food kicks off the giving season for Good Samaritan, with Thanksgiving just around the corner.

The Kingsport church was proud to be able to donate the food to help Good Samaritan feed the hungry in our region.

It’s a donation that gets them started for a successful holiday season.

“This is the start for our Thanksgiving eal program and it will lead into our Christmas program as well. This is a good start, but it is just a start. If we are gonna take care of everyone we want to care for in our region, we are gonna need a lot more help,” said Andrew Cox of Good Samaritan Ministries.

Good Samaritan is always in need of donations of money or volunteering hours. Head over to their website for more information on how you can help.