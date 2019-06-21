Johnson City gives final OK for alcohol to be sold at AMC Theater

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

You will soon be able to have a beer with a movie inside the AMC Theater in Johnson City.  

Johnson City Commissioners approved the measure on a second-and-final reading during Thursday’s Commission meeting. The ordinance passed earlier this month on a first reading. 

City commissioners approved the ordinance to go along with AMC’s $5 million renovation project, which includes the theater getting a new lobby and reclining chairs.  

Commissioners were also able to approve the city’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.  

