Johnson City gives final OK for alcohol to be sold at AMC Theater

You will soon be able to have a beer with a movie inside the AMC Theater in Johnson City.

Johnson City Commissioners approved the measure on a second-and-final reading during Thursday’s Commission meeting. The ordinance passed earlier this month on a first reading.

City commissioners approved the ordinance to go along with AMC’s $5 million renovation project, which includes the theater getting a new lobby and reclining chairs.

Commissioners were also able to approve the city’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.