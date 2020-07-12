Johnson City girl raising money to help replace water wells in Africa

Harper Simerly and her sister at the lemonade stand. (A.Jackson/WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City girl is raising money to help replace water wells in Africa.

Harper Simerly said she was inspired by the book The Water Princess by Susan Verde and Georgie Badiel. The book educates children about clean drinking water scarcity in parts of Africa.

Harper asked her mother, Jennifer, if she could do something to help. On Sunday, Harper opened up a lemonade stand in front of her house to raise money.

The young humanitarian exceeded her goal of $500, raising a total of $550.

All proceeds are being sent to the Georgie Bodiel Foundation to support the building, restoring and maintaining of water wells in Burkina Faso, Africa.

Jennifer Kelso-Brunson said they may open the lemonade stand again, depending on how much money they raised on Sunday.