Johnson City girl raising money for water wells in Africa with lemonade stand

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the second time, Harper Simerly will sell her infamous lemonade in efforts to raise money for water wells in Africa.

Simerly was inspired by the book The Water Princess by Susan Verde and Georgie Badiel, whom both she’s met after she raised $500 at her last lemonade stand along with $1,500 from a Facebook fundraiser.

According to Simerly’s mother, Jennifer Kelso-Brunson, Simerly aspires to raise $10,000— the amount it takes to build a complete new well for clean water.

Simerly’s lemonade stand will be set up on Sunday, August 9 at Holy Taco Cantina on North Roan Street from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Georgie Badiel Foundation.