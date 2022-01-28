Johnson City first responders’ jobs more difficult and stressful in extreme cold

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Temperatures are expected to drop in the Tri-Cities and wind chills could be in the single digits or lower overnight Friday. For first responders, that means their jobs get that much harder.

With a moderate amount of snow and chance of icy roads, the stress of the job increases even more. In Johnson City, fire and EMS crews are on standby in case of emergency.

Friday night and Saturday morning, the men and women working to keep folks safe from the elements deal with familiar emergencies, but winter weather adds difficulty: house fires from unsafe warming, car crashes on icy roads and falls on slick pavement.

Washington County/Johnson City EMS Captain Brandon Archer said cold temperatures and winter weather increase the number of people needed to get the job done.

“Something that you would think so simple as going to help someone up that’s fallen sometimes takes more than one unit,” Archer said.

It is an all-hands-on-deck approach that requires frequent collaboration with the Johnson City Fire Department.

District Chief Jason Powell said that working with EMS is something the department does all the time, but it is much more vital in cold and icy weather.

“With footing being an issue and access to people, we try to make sure that we send enough resources to get that done and account for the additional precautions,” Powell said.

Preparation for cold nights starts long before the shift. For Powell’s firefighters, it means hydrating and getting enough rest for a potentially-long night.

“It puts additional stress on our most important resources – our people,” Powell said. “We just make sure that they understand the conditions that are coming.”

In a profession where every second matters, the job gets more difficult on wintery nights because the multi-ton fire trucks and ambulances must drive with caution.

“We want to get there as quick as we can but our priority is as safely as we can. We don’t want to cause an incident going to an incident,” Archer said.

Luckily, both fire trucks and ambulances are prepared for icy conditions. Chains can be applied to the tires. Additionally, Johnson City’s fire trucks are equipped with an “on-spot” automatic chain system. These chains are located under the truck chassis and spin in front of the tires, giving traction.

On the roads, however, most people do not have chains on their cars, leading to crashes caused by black ice. When the temperatures drop, EMS must deal with an extra layer of response.

“With trauma patients, one of the treatments we do is to keep them warm to prevent shock,” Archer said. “It makes our job that much harder to keep them warm.”

Fighting fires gets more difficult in the cold too, especially when the best tool crews have to dampen the flames freezes at 32 degrees.

“Icing of our apparatus, icing of our gear with the water being sprayed,” Powell said. “Roadways around those fire events certainly become treacherous for us.”

Powell said if you see emergency vehicles on the road during winter weather, give them plenty of space.