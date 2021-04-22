Johnson City firefighters rescue family of ducklings from storm drain on State of Franklin Road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department has had a busy week rescuing ducklings.

On Wednesday, firefighters rescued a family of ducklings from a storm drain with the help of a Johnson City Transit driver.

A second duckling rescue was conducted Thursday on North State of Franklin Road near Holy Taco North.

Photo: Johnson City Fire Department

Photo: Johnson City Fire Department

The adorable family was rescued by Lieutenant Kurt Bennett, Engineer Todd York and Firefighter Blake Olson of the JCFD.

Crews were alerted to the ducklings in danger after Fire Station 4 was called by a concerned citizen.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother.