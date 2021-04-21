Johnson City firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City firefighters rescued ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain on Wednesday, according to a Johnson City Professional Firefighters Association spokesperson.

A Johnson City transit driver and Washington County/Johnson City 911 dispatchers with crew Engine 7 A-Shift participated in the rescue.

Lt. Brian Hartsook, William “Sully” Cobble and Jared Gilliland are credited with the rescue.

After the rescue, the ducklings were able to be reunited with their mother.

