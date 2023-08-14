JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three ducklings were able to waddle away with their mother after being stuck in a storm drain, thanks to Johnson City firefighters.

On Monday, the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 posted on social media firefighters rescued the ducklings after monitoring for air quality in the area.

“These dedicated heroes show us that their commitment to our community knows no bounds, whether it’s people or precious wildlife,” the post said.

From a fawn to a kitten, the duckling rescue is one of many completed by the JCFD this summer.