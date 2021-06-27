Johnson City Firefighters Association recognizes firefighter who retired after 28 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For nearly three decades, Firefighter Don Hall served his community.

Now, Hall is able to spend more time immersed in his hobbies — collecting cigars, blacksmithing and blade-smithing.

The Johnson City Firefighters Association announced after almost 28 years with the Johnson City Fire Department, Hall retired.

He brought great joy to neighborhood kids when he brought them summertime ice cream at the corner store. His sense of humor and witty one-liners around the firehouse table will be missed. Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 via Facebook

In addition to his involvement with the fire department, Hall also remains involved in Rolling Thunder.