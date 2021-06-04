Johnson City firefighter recognized as state firefighter of the year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City firefighter has been selected as the state firefighter of the year by two veterans service organizations.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2108 picked Lt. Shane Malone for its local firefighter of the year award and will recognize him at the state level as well. The American Legion named Malone firefighter of the year and also awarded him the organization’s national award for the seven-state region.

Malone has been with the Johnson City Fire Department for 15 years. He was nominated by Deputy Fire Chief David Harrison who said Malone consistently goes above the call of duty for the department and community.

“Shane is well known for his contagious enthusiasm and genuine concern for others,” Harrison said in a release. “In my tenure here, I have witnessed countless examples of his selfless nature and his earnest desire to encourage others as a coach, mentor, and confidant.”

In addition to his regular duties, Malone is also in charge of the department’s honor guard.

The fire department says he also played a key role in the restoration of the department’s 1928 Seagrave fire truck.

Malone will receive the American Legion Firefighter of the Year award this Sunday in Franklin, Tennessee. He will receive the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2021 Firefighter of the Year award on June 18 in Nashville.