JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City firefighter has died after a battle with cancer.

Ryan Cradic died on June 21 following a 17-month battle with glioblastoma. He was 42 years old.

Cradic was an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War. After returning home, he graduated from Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University before joining the Johnson City Fire Department where he served for more than six years.

Last year, friends and fellow firefighters held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner for Cradic’s family as he battled the disease.

A celebration of life will take place on July 9. Details of the arrangements have been posted online.