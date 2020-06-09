Johnson City Fire Dept. to conduct immersive training at old Sears Auto building near Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department will be conducting intense training at the building that formerly housed the Sears Auto business near the Mall at Johnson City.

According to a release from the mall, JCFD will conduct an “immersive, in-building training simulation” on June 10-12.

The release says this is the first time in eight years that the department has had the opportunity to use a building for this sort of training.

Firefighters will be training by cutting holes in walls, navigating smoky conditions and employing escape tactics used during fire rescues at the old Sears Auto building.

The buildings is scheduled for demolition in the coming weeks and will be secured after the training is complete.

The training exercises will begin on Wednesday and last from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We are honored to assist with providing this important training site for our local fire department,” said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager at The Mall at Johnson City. “We are happy to utilize our empty space for a greater purpose within our community.”

If community members see what looks like an active fire scene at the old building during these times, the mall and JCFD say not to worry.