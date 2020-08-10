Johnson City Fire Dept. on scene of house fire on West Poplar Street in Tree Streets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on West Poplar Street in Johnson City on Monday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Communications, firefighters from the Johnson City Fire Department are on the scene of the house fire in the 400 block of West Poplar Street.

Dispatch confirmed crews were called to the scene of the fire at 7:47 a.m.

As of 7:55 a.m., JCFD crews were on the scene.

