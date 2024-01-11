JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department celebrated two new fire engines on Thursday.

Push-in ceremonies were held for the new engines at Stations 3 and 4. The ceremonies are a tribute to when firefighters had to push horse-drawn equipment into the fire station.

The engines arrived in Johnson City in mid-November. The new Engine 3 began responding to calls on Dec. 7 and the new Engine 4 was put into service on Dec. 8.

“These new engines are providing the citizens of Johnson City with state-of-the-art fire protection,” Fire Chief David Bell said in a release. “They are also providing safer and more efficient operations for our firefighters.”

The engines were obtained through a state Volkswagen Diesel Settlement grant with a city match. The cost of both engines combined was $1,018,094.