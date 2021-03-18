Johnson City Fire Department welcomes new engine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department held a ceremony Thursday for the department’s new fire engine.

The new $458,000 engine will replace a 23 year-old engine that is set to be retired.

“We’ve needed this for a long time, we’ve struggled with some of our equipment constantly having issues,” said Interim Fire Chief David Bell. “And we were finally able to get something to replace it so we are having less down time with equipment. So this is going to put our department in a much better place for the future.”

The new engine will also offer more protection to firefighters as they respond to calls.

“The safety features are its biggest thing, it helps in in a lot of ways,” Bell said. “Better on the road for safety, roll over protection, and so forth. The other one had that, but it was very generic, what it had. This gives us that next step that we really needed to be at.”

Firefighters and city officials participated in a traditional “pushing in” ceremony for the new apparatus on Thursday.

“In the old days of the horse and buggy and carriages, what they used then, they could not back that carriage into the station,” Bell said. “So, we did the tradition of pushing in the apparatus. This was done in honor of the ones that came before us to cherish what they have done for the fire department then and others as well.”

The new fire engine is expected to be in service for up to 25 years.