JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) unveiled a new firetruck on Saturday morning during the annual Johnson City Christmas Parade.

Johnson City’s Fire Chief David Bell told News Channel 11 that the truck is one of two new vehicles that will replace older ones in the department.

He said that the new firetruck will typically respond to more than 20 calls each day.

“It’s really going to enhance everything that we do,” Bell said. “These two engines that we’re replacing are the busiest two in the city. They run 20, 25 calls a day, so very busy. This is going to be a safety feature for our personnel.”

The city was able to replace two engines thanks to a matching grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and the new trucks have improved rollover protection and an ergonomic design.