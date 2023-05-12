JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department helped save the day on Thursday, one duckling at a time.

Courtesy of the Johnson City Firefighters Association

According to a post from the department, the Engine Five crew responded to a concerned citizen’s call. Upon arrival, the firefighters found a group of ducklings trapped in a drain while the mother duck waited by.

Due to the firefighters specialized and teamwork efforts, the ducks were safely returned to their mother.

“Their efforts remind us of the incredible compassion and selflessness within our local community that our Johnson City Firefighters don’t hesitate to lend a helping hand, even to our feathered friends,” stated the department.