JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that took place Wednesday night on the 1100 block of Buffalo Street.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 9:39 p.m., where they found significant amounts of smoke exiting the building.

JCFD staff also stated that no one was inside the house at the time of their arrival, as occupants had already evacuated the building.

Investigation is still underway as to the fire’s cause and potential damages.