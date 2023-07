JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters in Johnson City helped rescue a fawn trapped in a storm drain.

On Monday, a Johnson City Firefighters Association post stated that a “quick response” and “compassionate actions” from Johnson City Fire Department members helped recuse the fawn.

Courtesy of the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791

Fire department members were able to bid the baby deer a fawn’d farewell before it reunited with its mother in a nearby field.