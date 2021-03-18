Johnson City Fire Department holds ‘push-in ceremony’ for new engine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department paid homage to a firefighter tradition Thursday as they welcomed a brand-new fire engine.

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “push-in ceremony” dates back to the early days of firefighting when fire crews had to wash their horse-drawn carriages before physically pushing them back into the station.

JCFD firefighters pushed in the new engine at Fire Station 8 around 11 a.m.

The new engine comes equipped for safety. It boasts an anti-rollover feature as well as other state-of-the-art technology.

The fire engine itself is worth almost half a million dollars and replaces a 23-year-old engine that will soon be retired.