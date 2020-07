JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City firefighters are working a condo fire in the Woodstone subdivision.

(News Channel 11)

According to a Facebook post from the Johnson City Firefighters Association, the fire in is the 100 block of View Bend Road.

News Channel 11 crews on scene report that Washington County Johnson City EMS and Johnson City police officers have also responded.

First responders are cutting down trees around the area.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.